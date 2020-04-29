Deputies: New Mexico man attacked woman, family with machete

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a woman and her family with a machete.

The Las Cruces Suns-News reports Zachary Tanner Cadena was arrested Friday in Las Cruces following a fight with the woman and her family.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies, Cadena went to the woman’s home because he believed she and her family had some of his belongings.

Deputies say an argument started and the woman used a 27-inch machete against Cadena, who took it away. Authorities say Cadena then used it against her and her family.

A criminal complaint says Cadena discarded the rusty machete in the neighbor’s yard.

Court documents say Cadena coughed intentionally on deputies, telling them he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman and two others were treated at a nearby hospital.

He is facing three counts of aggravated battery that may cause death or bodily harm, battery on a peace officer, and two counts assault on a peace officer.

It was not known if he had an attorney.