Deputies: 5-year-old boy shot while riding car with family
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound he suffered while riding in a car with family members in North Carolina.
The family heard a “pop” when the shooting happened Sunday night in Raleigh before the child started to complain that his arm was hurting, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Family members then parked the car, and discovered the child’s wound, news outlets reported. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment.
It is not clear what led to the shooting.
