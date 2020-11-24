Denver mayor blames board for public school head's departure

DENVER (AP) — The mayor of Denver blamed the Denver Public Schools Board of Education for the departure of school district Superintendent Susana Cordova.

Mayor Michael Hancock and former Mayor Federico Peña called for an independent committee to lead the search process to find Cordova's replacement, The Denver Post reports.

The mayors sent a joint letter Monday claiming the board undermined Cordova and caused her to take a position in Dallas.

“They mistreated her at public board meetings and interfered in the day-to-day management of the school system, rather than collaboratively establishing policies and direction for the district,” Hancock and Peña wrote.

Cordova resigned Nov. 13 after a tumultuous two-year tenure. She was one of three area superintendents who have resigned since July.

The board has yet to establish its own vision for the school district's future beyond the 2020 plan, Hancock and Peña wrote.

The mayors recommended steps for the board to "regain some semblance of credibility" among the community.

The suggestions included a committee of residents to lead recruitment, screening and recommendation of potential candidates for superintendent, and use of a search firm.

They also recommended the board immediately develop a district strategic plan to help inform candidates for the top job.