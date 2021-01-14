Denmark to hold impeachment trial vote on ex-minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's ruling party said it would back a vote in parliament Thursday on whether a former immigration minister in the previous government can be tried before the rarely used Court of Impeachment for a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the pair was a minor.
The move by the Social Democrats means there is a majority in favor of a trial against Inger Stoejberg, who served as integration minister from June 2015 to 2019. If the vote is successful and Stoejberg is eventually charged and then convicted at a trial, she could face a fine or a maximum two years in prison.