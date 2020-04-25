Dempsey is new Boston Fire Department commissioner

BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Martin Walsh has announced the appointed of the new commissioner of the Boston Fire Department, John Dempsey.

Dempsey has served as acting commissioner following the retirement of Commissioner Joe Finn last month, The Boston Globe reported Friday.

Dempsey has been with the department for 35 years, served as the department’s chief of operations, and served four years as the city’s fire marshal.

“He has dedicated his life in his professional career and personal capacity to promoting safety and wellness for firefighters, and I look forward to his continued leadership in this critically important department,” Walsh said in a statement.

As acting commissioner Dempsey focused on protecting firefighters during the coronavirus pandemic. He mandated training for infectious diseases, adjusted the number of staff on duty to limit the risk of exposure, and pushed for adequate protective gear.

“As a lifelong member of the department, this is a tremendous honor for me, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations set to ensure the safety and well-being of our firefighters and our community,” Dempsey said in the statement.