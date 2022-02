BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) — Demolition is underway of an old garage in the Vermont village of Bellows Falls to make room for 27 units of affordable housing.

A crew began demolishing the Bellows Falls Garage last week.

The Windham-Windsor Housing Trust had originally planned on renovating the existing building, but that plan was deemed too expensive.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Trust's Peter Paggi said the demolition would take weeks since the old garage is sandwiched between two existing businesses.

The concrete structure will be replaced with a large wood-frame structure.

Over the decades, the building has housed a variety of businesses.