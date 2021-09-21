Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 12:31 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.
Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING