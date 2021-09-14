Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan LISA MASCARO and MARCY GORDON, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 12:57 a.m.
1 of5 In this Sept. 9, 2021 photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., presides over a markup hearing to craft the Democrats' Build Back Better Act, massive legislation that is a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 In this Sept. 8, 2021 photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters to discuss President Joe Biden's domestic agenda at the Capitol in Washington. House Democrats are unveiling a sweeping proposal for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan. The House released details on Monday as Congress speeds ahead to shape the far-reaching package touches almost all aspects of domestic life. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., stand on the steps of the Capitol during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, in Washington, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. As congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, Manchin, a Democratic senator vital to the bill's fate, says the cost will need to be slashed to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion to win his support. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, listens as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, makes an opening statement during a markup session as congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., top center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, top right, the ranking member, make opening statements as the panel holds a markup as congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats unveiled a sweeping proposal for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, as Congress speeds ahead to shape the far-reaching package that touches almost all aspects of domestic life.
The proposed top tax rate would revert to 39.6% on individuals earning more than $400,000, or $450,000 for couples, and there would be a 3% tax on wealthier Americans with adjusted income beyond $5 million a year. For big businesses, the proposal would lift the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% on incomes beyond $5 million, slightly less than the 28% rate the president had sought.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and MARCY GORDON