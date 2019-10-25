Democrats lure donors with World Series, 'Hamilton' contests

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Maryland Rep. John Delaney speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University in Washington. Democratic presidential candidates are trying to lure donors to their campaigns through free trips, raffles and tickets as they work to stay afloat in the crowded field. Delaney is giving away a trip for two to join in him in Washington for Game 4 of the World Series less FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Maryland Rep. John Delaney speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University in Washington. Democratic presidential ... more Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Democrats lure donors with World Series, 'Hamilton' contests 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Want free tickets to the World Series? What about a trip to California to see the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton?"

You could be a lucky winner if you donate to a presidential candidate.

Democratic candidates working to raise campaign cash and rack up small-dollar donors have been offering free trips to those who chip in money to their campaigns. The contests are getting increasingly elaborate as candidates jostle to stay afloat.

Two of the splashiest giveaways landed this week from former Maryland congressman John Delaney and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj).

Delaney is offering a trip for two to join him in Washington for Game 4 of the World Series. Buttigieg is promising a trip to San Francisco for two to watch "Hamilton" with his husband, Chasten.