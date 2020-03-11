Democrats buoyed by high turnout in Michigan primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats are buoyed that a record-high number of peopled voted in Michigan's Democratic presidential primary, which was won by Joe Biden.

Nearly 1.6 million people cast ballots on the Democratic side Tuesday. That is almost 380,000 more than four years ago — a 31% increase.

Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes says Democratic voters are ready to hold President Donald Trump accountable in the November election.

Turnout was down on the Republican side, though that was expected since Trump faced no serious challenge.