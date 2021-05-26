Democrats, $200K consultant agree on map; not most others JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Writer May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 6:13 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democrats are pushing to redraw legislative district maps required each decade despite not having the latest Census data and a public hearing in which the only witness to agree with their approach was their $200,000 consultant.
Democrats say that the remap of House and Senate districts governing Illinois General Assembly elections for the next decade has been an open process involving input garnered from four dozen public hearings. But Republicans complain they've been shut out. Critics want lawmakers to wait for 2020 Census numbers which have been delayed until late summer by the COVID-19 pandemic. And they're angry at Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for backing away from a campaign pledge to veto any map drawn by politicians.