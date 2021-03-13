Democratic push to revive earmarks divides Republicans KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 12:32 a.m.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A dirty word for many Republicans is making the rounds on Capitol Hill -- earmarks. For nearly a decade, both chambers of Congress have abided by a ban on earmarks, or spending requested by a lawmaker to fund a specific project or institution back home. But Democrats are moving to bring back the practice, leaving the GOP lawmakers divided over how to respond.
Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., speaks speaks on the House floor early Jan. 7, 2021. A dirty word for many Republicans is making the rounds on Capitol Hill -- earmarks. For nearly a decade, both chambers of Congress have abided by a ban on earmarks, or spending requested by a lawmaker to fund a specific project or institution back home. But Democrats are moving to bring back the practice, leaving the GOP lawmakers divided over how to respond.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Can lawmakers bring home the bacon without it being pork?
It's a question that's vexing Republicans as they consider whether to join a Democratic push to revive earmarks, the much-maligned practice where lawmakers direct federal spending to a specific project or institution back home. Examples include a new bridge, community library or university research program.