Democratic lawmaker asks AG to investigate Noem's plane use

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Democratic lawmaker has formally requested the state's attorney general determine whether Gov. Kristi Noem's use of the state airplane to attend events hosted by political organizations violated state law.
Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba asked Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who is tasked with issuing legal opinions to lawmakers, to open an investigation into whether Noem used state-owned airplanes for “personal use, out-of-state political campaigning, and attending partisan political events," in a letter dated Wednesday. A voter-passed state law, spearheaded by Nesiba in 2006 before he was a legislator, stipulates that state-owned aircraft can only be used for state business.