Democratic candidate withdraws from Trumbull school board special election

TRUMBULL — The surprise withdrawal of Democrat Christine El Eris means Republican Alison Squiccimarro will be the newest member of Trumbull’s Board of Education.
El Eris informed town officials Dec. 22 that she wished to withdraw from the planned Jan. 27 special election to fill the seat formerly occupied by Kathleen Fearon. Fearon, an unaffiliated member who caucused with the Democrats, resigned from the board in September. The Democratic Town Committee named El Eris its candidate to replace Fearon in October.