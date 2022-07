SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Democratic lawmaker Jamie Smith, who is trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem in the November election, announced Thursday that he has selected fellow House member Jennifer Keintz for his running mate as lieutenant governor.

Smith made the announcement ahead of the Democratic Party's state convention, which starts Friday. The party convention will select the nominee for lieutenant governor, but no one else has announced their candidacy.