Democrat Caraveo wins Colorado's new US House district

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo has defeated Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in a tight race to win a U.S. House seat in a new district that stretches north of Denver's suburbs.
The Associated Press called the race in Colorado's 8th Congressional District on Tuesday, although Caraveo claimed victory and Kirkmeyer conceded after voting ended on election night on Nov. 8. The swing district, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, was created during the once-a-decade redistricting process to reflect Colorado's growing population.