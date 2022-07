ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Maryland State Police say they've received 11 times the usual number of permit applications to carry a gun. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan's order to bring the state in line with the high court's ruling on June 23.