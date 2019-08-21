Dem governor candidate Hood: Cut Mississippi grocery tax

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor says he wants to cut the state's 7 percent grocery sales tax in half to give working people a break.

Attorney General Jim Hood spoke Wednesday at a locally owned grocery store in the Delta town of Indianola. He said the Republican-led Legislature has given millions of dollars in corporate tax breaks.

Hood says to keep cities from losing money with a grocery tax reduction, he wants to send revenue from an online sales tax to cities and counties.

Hood spoke hours before a televised debate between two Republican gubernatorial candidates. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and retired Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. are competing in a runoff next week for the party nomination.