Delivery completes F-35A inventory for Hill Air Force Base

The delivery of a 78th F-35A to Hill Air Force Base completes the planned roster of the installation in northern Utah.

With Tuesday's delivery of the final F-35A assigned to Hill, each of the 388th Fighter Wing's three squadrons now has 24 of the fighters and there also six backups.

Hill received its first operational F-35A in late 2015 and the active-duty 388th and the 419th Fighter Wing of the Air Force Reserve since then have flown over 17,500 sorties since then.

One F-35A squadron from Hill has already completed a combat deployment to the Middle East and another is there now.