Delaware reports sixth straight drop in unemployment filings

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The pace at which Delawareans are filing unemployment claims amid the coronavirus epidemic is continuing its weekslong decline but is still higher than it has ever been.

The Delaware Department of Labor reported Thursday that roughly 5,200 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending May 9. That's down from about 6,180 filed in the previous week and marks the sixth straight weekly decline in jobless claims.

Official said 90,270 jobless claims have been filed since March 15, and more than $188 million in unemployment benefits paid. That total includes $109 million in federal funds and $78.3 million from Delaware’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

Officials also said more than 14,200 claims have been received from independent contractors, self-employed workers and those who reported insufficient or zero wages. Those individuals may be eligible for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The number of jobless claims last week is less than a third of the totals for the last week of March and in the first week of April.

The previous monthly record for unemployment claim filings in Delaware over the past three decades was a little more than 9,600 in January 2002.