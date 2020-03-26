Delaware reports first coronavirus death

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 66-year-old man from southern Delaware is the state's first coronavirus death, public health officials said Thursday.

Officials said the Sussex County man had underlying health conditions and passed away while hospitalized out of state.

As of Thursday, there have been 130 coronavirus cases reported in Delaware. That number included 86 in New Castle County, 17 in Kent County and 27 from Sussex County.

The individuals range in age from 1 to 90. Thirteen are hospitalized within Delaware, with seven reported to be critically ill. Two other Delaware residents are hospitalized out of state.