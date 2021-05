DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware is joining the list of states offering cash and other incentives to entice both children and adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State officials said Tuesday that Delawareans 12 and older who are vaccinated between now until June 29 will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery. The eligibility extends to all children between ages 12 and 17 who have already received the vaccine.