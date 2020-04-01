Delaware health director bemoans violators, vows crackdown

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Too many people are ignoring orders to stay at home and keep their distance from one another as Delaware tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the state public health director said Wednesday.

Dr. Karyl Rattay expressed frustration at the lack of cooperation officials are seeing, even among people who are most at risk of serious complications and death.

"We keep hearing stories about individuals who are in the 70s, 80s, getting together for parties. And the reality is, then we're seeing people succumbing to illness after those events together," she said.

Rattay also said too many businesses that remain open are not making sure that people stay at least six feet (two meters) from each other.

"The governor and the Division of Public Health are extremely concerned that many businesses are not being compliant with social distancing. We want to say that we intend to crack down on this," she said.

Rattay encouraged people to tell public health officials about any social distancing violations at any businesses.

"We also want to know if there are (COVID-19) positive cases who are not staying home and not being compliant with their isolation requirements," she said. "Please let us know."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

While acknowledging that some businesses and workers are deemed essential, she urged anyone who is sick to stay home.

"Please, please, please do not go to work," she said. "Please don't go to the supermarket, the pharmacy. Please get somebody else to do that for you."

Delaware's coronavirus caseload rose to 310 people, including 10 deaths, early Wednesday. Half the deaths are related to long-term care facilities, including four in New Castle County and one in Sussex County. More than 55 people have been hospitalized, with 14 critically ill.

