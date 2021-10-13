Delaware court hears appeal in Carter Page defamation suit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit filed by former Donald Trump campaign operative Carter Page against the media company that includes Yahoo! and AOL and formerly owned HuffPost.
Attorneys for Page, who attended the hearing, argued that a Superior Court judge erred in dismissing the lawsuit in February after finding that Page had failed to demonstrate that articles about the FBI investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign defamed him.