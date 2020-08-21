Delaware agrees to take Trump offer on jobless benefits

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware is joining the list of states taking up President Donald Trump’s offer of additional unemployment benefits to millions of American affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

While announcing that Delaware will accept the offer, Delaware Labor Secretary Cerron Cade on Friday nevertheless criticized it as “a Hail Mary that is unnecessarily complicated and will be a nightmare to implement quickly.”

“Furthermore, with the stability of the funding source and overall legality of the president’s memorandum in question, it is unclear if or when the additional benefits will be available,” Cade added.

Trump acted by executive order to extend additional unemployment payments of up to $400 a week to cushion the economic fallout for people affected by the pandemic. The move came after negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House failed to reach agreement on extending a program that provided for supplemental payments of $600 a week, which expired Aug. 1,

Trump’s plan calls for a weekly benefit of $300 a week, or $400 if states chip in $100 per claimant to provide the higher amount.

States are already cash-strapped with revenues plunging during the pandemic, and have been struggling to determine whether to accept Trump’s stripped-down boost in benefits. States would have to come up with funding for a quarter of the cost to deliver the maximum benefit, and it's not clear how long the federal money would last.

Trump’s order allocates $44 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund to pay for the additional benefits and calls on states to kick in about $15 billion. The administration has said the states can pay their share using federal coronavirus relief funds already distributed to them earlier in the pandemic.