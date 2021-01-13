Defiance of virus dining bans grows as restaurants flounder GILLIAN FLACCUS, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 10:30 a.m.
1 of8 Diners sit at the Carver Hangar, a restaurant in Boring, Ore., on Jan. 6, 2021. As coronavirus deaths soar, a growing number of restaurants like Carver Hangar in states across the country are reopening in defiance of strict COVID-19 rules that have shut them down for indoor dining for weeks, or even months. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A waitress takes orders from unmasked customers at the Carver Hangar, a restaurant in Boring, Ore., on Jan. 6, 2021. As coronavirus deaths soar, a growing number of restaurants like Carver Hangar in states across the country are reopening in defiance of strict COVID-19 rules that have shut them down for indoor dining for weeks, or even months. “We’re not going to back down because our employees still need to eat, they still need that income,” said Bryan Mitchell, as customers ate at tables spaced 6 feet apart. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Liz and Bryan Mitchell, co-owners of the Carver Hangar, pose outside their restaurant in Boring, Ore., on Jan. 6, 2021. The restaurant is one of dozens of restaurants around the country defying state bans on indoor dining enacted due to the spread of COVID-19. In Oregon, the defiance has led to a crackdown by state regulators and thousands of dollars in fines for some establishments. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, a person walks through an entrance to the Farm Boy Drive-In restaurant during a protest rally near Olympia, Wash. The restaurant has been facing fines and penalties for continuing to offer inside dining despite current restrictions on the practice in Washington state due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, service Industry workers and supporters hold protest signs in front of Allegheny County offices in Pittsburgh. As coronavirus deaths soar, a growing number of restaurants in states across the country are reopening in defiance of strict COVID-19 rules that have shut them down for indoor dining for weeks, or even months. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Restaurant co-owner Liz Mitchell works behind the bar at the Carver Hangar in Boring, Ore., on Jan. 6, 2021. As coronavirus deaths soar, a growing number of restaurants like Carver Hangar in states across the country are reopening in defiance of strict COVID-19 rules that have shut them down for indoor dining for weeks, or even months. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A sign telling state inspectors not to enter without a warrant hangs on the door of the Carver Hangar, a restaurant in Boring, Ore., on Jan. 6, 2021. As coronavirus deaths soar, a growing number of restaurants like Carver Hangar in states across the country are reopening in defiance of strict COVID-19 rules that have shut them down for indoor dining for weeks, or even months. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Customers remove their masks as they emerge after dining at the Carver Hangar in Boring, Ore., on Jan. 6, 2021. As coronavirus deaths soar, a growing number of restaurants like Carver Hangar in states across the country are reopening in defiance of strict COVID-19 rules that have shut them down for indoor dining for weeks, or even months. Gillian Flaccus/AP Show More Show Less
BORING, Ore. (AP) — A line formed out the door during the lunch rush at the Carver Hangar, a family-owned restaurant and sports bar, and waitresses zipped in and out of the kitchen trying to keep up with orders as customers backed up in the lobby.
Indoor dining has been banned in much of Oregon for nearly two months, but the eatery 20 miles southeast of Portland was doing a booming business — and an illegal one. The restaurant's owners, Bryan and Liz Mitchell, fully reopened Jan. 1 in defiance of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 indoor dining ban in their county despite the risk of heavy fines and surging coronavirus cases.
Written By
GILLIAN FLACCUS