Homicide trial for ex-nurse's medication error goes to jury TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 9:11 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fate of a former Tennessee nurse whose patient died after she was accidentally injected with a paralyzing drug was put in the hands of the jury on Thursday evening.
RaDonda Vaught, 37, is charged with reckless homicide for administering vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed on Dec. 26, 2017. She is also charged with gross neglect of an impaired adult.