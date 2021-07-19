Defector no more: Choi a proud South Korean world champion HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 2:35 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2011, file photo, South Korean champion Choi Hyunmi, right, a former North Korean defector, lands a right to challenger Sainamdoy Pitaklongen of Thailand during their WBA women's featherweight title boxing bout in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea’s only boxing world champion is Choi, a North Korean defector who fled her authoritarian homeland as a 13-year-old girl with her family in 2003. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As a child in an authoritarian, socialist country, Choi Hyunmi's athletic talent was spotted early and her progress accelerated by a coach keen to impress the leader of North Korea.
After packing the gloves away when her family defected to the South, it was boxing that helped her two years later after she faced discrimination.