Deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota reach 219 in 15 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday reported 23 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day, increasing the total number of fatalities to 219 in the last 15 days.

The deaths included 11 women and 12 men. Seventeen of the fatalities were residents over 80 years old. The death count is 21st highest per capita in the country at about 70 deaths per 100,000 people, according to figures compiled Saturday by John Hopkins University researchers.

South Dakota officials confirmed 1,199 new COVID-19 cases in the last day, lifting the total to 65,381 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project said there were nearly 2,062 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita. One in every 86 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.

