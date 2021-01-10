Deal frees $173M to expand South Shore commuter rail line

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A federal agency has finalized a deal to provide $173 million for expanding the South Shore commuter rail line that runs between northern Indiana and Chicago by adding a second track between two Indiana cities.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that the Federal Transit Administration's agreement with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District will allow construction to start on expanding the South Shore rail line to a double track between Gary and Michigan City.