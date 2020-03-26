Deadline to get AZ Travel ID postponed until October 2021

PHOENIX (AP) — The deadline for Arizona residents to obtain a driver's license or ID that complies with federal law has been pushed back by a year.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has delayed the deadline until Oct. 1, 2021. The decision was made to help reduce crowds at motor vehicle offices during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Getting an AZ Travel ID must be done in person.

Initially, the updated ID that will be required to fly commercially and enter federal facilities would enforced starting this October.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards, following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

Also, anyone in Arizona with a license or permit due to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 will receive an automatic extension of six months.