Deadline for literary competition entries extended

Due to the disruption caused by COVID 19, the Trumbull Literary Committee has extended the deadline for entries to Friday, April 3. Online applications are available at www.trumbullct-library.org. Attach entry to application, enter “Competition” in the subject line for each entry and send to litcomptrumbull@gmail.com.

Submissions via USPS will continue. In addition, entries placed in an envelope with the word “Competition” on the front can be deposited in the book return slots of the main and Fairchild libraries.

The awards ceremony has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 6, and will be held at the Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library.