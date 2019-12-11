Once again this holiday season, Trumbull Community Women is offering personalized letters from either Santa or Frosty the Snowman. There will be a variety of letters used so that each child can receive a different one, and for those who do not celebrate Christmas, they are offering a letter from Frosty the Snowman. Each letter is written on special holiday paper and is available for a $5 donation.

The women’s group will continue to accept requests up until Saturday, Dec. 14.

The application for the letters is available at both Trumbull libraries and on the group’s website trumbullcommunitywomen.org.