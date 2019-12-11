Deadline approaches for Holiday letters to Santa or Frosty the Snowman

Once again this holiday season, Trumbull Community Women is offering personalized letters from either Santa or Frosty the Snowman. There will be a variety of letters used so that each child can receive a different one, and for those who do not celebrate Christmas, they are offering a letter from Frosty the Snowman. Each letter is written on special holiday paper and is available for a $5 donation.

The women’s group will continue to accept requests up until Saturday, Dec. 14.

The application for the letters is available at both Trumbull libraries and on the group’s website trumbullcommunitywomen.org.