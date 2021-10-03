Dead gator found in a New Orleans dumpster becomes a tattoo DOUG MACCASH, The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 12:03 a.m.
1 of6 Kaylene Torregrossa poses with tattoo artist Stacy Colangelo at Treasure Tattoo in New Orleans, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Colangelo tattooed a dead alligator in a pink dumpster that was found after Hurricane Ida, onto Torregrossa. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Kaylene Torregrossa, right, poses with tattoo artist Stacy Colangelo at Treasure Tattoo in New Orleans, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Colangelo tattooed a dead alligator in a pink dumpster that was found after Hurricane Ida, onto Torregrossa. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Kaylene Torregrossa shows off her new tattoo of an alligator in a dumpster that was found after Hurricane Ida by tattoo artist Stacy Colangelo at Treasure Tattoo in New Orleans, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 People photograph a dead alligator in a dumpster on the corner of Upperline and Perrier streets in Uptown New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Flies land on a dead alligator and flower in a dumpster on the corner of Upperline and Perrier streets in New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Simone Bruni, of Demo Diva, places a flower on a dead alligator in one of the Demo Diva dumpsters after receiving a call about the alligator on the corner of Upperline and Perrier streets in Uptown New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was early September. The streets of New Orleans were lined with fallen limbs after Hurricane Ida, utility workers from across the South labored to restore power, and the tail of a large dead alligator protruded from a pink dumpster parked at the curb of an Uptown street. The fly-clouded creature had been partly wrapped in blue plastic tarp, the same stuff being nailed to innumerable wind-torn roofs around town.
Where the once-mighty reptile had come from, how it had died and why the carcass had been cast off was a mystery. For reasons that defy rationality, the dead alligator became a minor pop sensation.
Written By
DOUG MACCASH, The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate