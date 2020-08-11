Data: Masks appear to be slowing Tennessee hospitalizations

A sign encouraging the wearing of masks stands in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The wearing of face coverings is required in most public indoor and outdoor situations in Nashville due to an increase of COVID-19 cases. less A sign encouraging the wearing of masks stands in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The wearing of face coverings is required in most public indoor and outdoor situations in Nashville due to ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Data: Masks appear to be slowing Tennessee hospitalizations 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Vanderbilt University analysis of daily COVID-19 hospitalization data in Tennessee shows a stark difference between counties with mask mandates and counties that do not require face coverings.

The Vanderbilt Department of Health Policy analyzed statewide hospital admissions and found that those in areas requiring most residents to wear masks recorded a 30% increase in new admissions in July, The Tennessean reported Monday. Hospitals in areas where most residents are not required to wear face coverings saw a 200% jump in the same time period, researchers said.

Large urban hospitals that treat a mix of patients were somewhere in the middle.

The Vanderbilt analysis did not fully attribute the decline in hospitalizations to mask mandates. Some places that require masks also have other public health orders that likely had an effect.

The Vanderbilt research did not distinguish the impact of one of these public health orders from the other, said Vanderbilt Associate Professor John Graves, a researcher on the project.

"We can’t say for sure that masking is the reason this is happening because there are often other interventions in places like Nashville and Memphis where bars and restaurants are limited,” Graves said in a statement. “But we do see a clear relationship between areas where masks are required and hospitalizations for the coronavirus.”

Masks remain a source of debate in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has encouraged Tennesseans to wear masks, but has rejected pleas for a statewide mandate. He empowered county mayors to make calls on whether to issue such orders.

There are mask mandates in 26 counties that contain about 68% of state residents, according to the Vanderbilt analysis.

“If the current rate of growth continues, hospitals serving patients from communities without mask orders could become stressed or overwhelmed," the Vanderbilt analysis stated.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.