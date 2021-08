CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has gone back to a more restrictive visitor policy and has resumed COVID-19 testing for patients being admitted.

The changes took effect Wednesday, “in the interest of continuing to protect the health and safety of patients and Dartmouth-Hitchcock staff, and our communities," the center said in a news release. It said the policies are a result of “substantial levels of statewide community transmission of COVID-19."