Dark 'Joker' wins top Venice Film Festival prize

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, right, and Todd Phillips pose for photographers upon arrival at closing ceremony of the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) less Actor Joaquin Phoenix, right, and Todd Phillips pose for photographers upon arrival at closing ceremony of the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Photo by Joel C ... more Photo: Joel C Ryan, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Photo: Joel C Ryan, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Dark 'Joker' wins top Venice Film Festival prize 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Todd Phillips' dark comic book film "Joker" has won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Jury president Lucretia Martel on Saturday announced this year's winners of the prestigious award. The Golden Lion previously has spotlighted films that went to be major awards season players, such as "Roma" and "The Shape of Water."

Phillips thanked Warner Bros. and DC for taking a bold swing with the movie, and his star, Joaquin Phoenix, for trusting him.

Roman Polanski's Dreyfus affair film, "An Officer and a Spy," won the grand jury prize. Polanski was not in attendance to accept the award.

Luca Marinelli won best actor for "Martin Eden," and Ariane Ascaride took the best actress prize for the French domestic drama "Gloria Mundi."