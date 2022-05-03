Dane County sues foam makers over PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County officials are suing dozens of fire-fighting foam manufacturers alleging their products contaminated the area around the county' airport.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that the county is seeking unspecified damages from dozens of companies, including DuPont, 3M and Johnson Controls. The county alleges the manufacturers sold foam for decades despite knowing it contained PFAS and failed to warn consumers and the public of the chemicals’ dangers. Court records indicate the county filed the lawsuit on April 26.