Dancehall artist known as Louie Rankin dies Canada car crash

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say the Jamaican dancehall reggae artist and actor known as Louie Rankin has died in a car crash involving a transport truck.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Shannon Gordanier on Tuesday confirmed that the person who died in a Monday morning collision was Leonard Ford, also known as Louie Rankin.

Police say the 66-year-old died at the scene on Highway 89 in Ontario and the driver of the transport truck suffered no physical injuries.

In 1992, he released his album Showdown that featured "Typewriter," which won him a Grammy. He was nicknamed the 'Original Don Dada'

He starred in the 1998 movie "Belly" alongside rappers Nas and DMX.