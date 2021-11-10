Damaged oil refinery closing; parish weighs economic impacts

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana oil refinery that was flooded during Hurricane Ida is being shut down and turned into a storage terminal, prompting local leaders to assess the potential economic impacts that could come with losing one of the area’s biggest employers.
Phillips 66 announced Monday that it was closing its massive Alliance Refinery along the bank of the Mississippi River just south of New Orleans, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. The Houston-based company said the extensive damage from the storm Aug. 29 was too expensive to repair.