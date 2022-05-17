Man arrested in Dallas shooting had Asian-focused delusions JAKE BLEIBERG and JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 1:51 p.m.
1 of5 This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas Tuesday in a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Jeremy Theron Smith, 37, faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
JAKE BLEIBERG and JAMIE STENGLE