Dallas Habitat for Humanity helps staff purchase homes

Rebecca Thompson was about to sign a lease for an apartment with a friend in early 2020 when businesses started shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead, the 34-year-old decided to stay with her parents to save money. But with home prices skyrocketing in Dallas, she thought she’d never be able to buy her own home.
That changed suddenly in July when her employer, the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, announced a new employee benefit: $13,500 in the form of a forgivable loan to help with a down payment or closing costs on a home.