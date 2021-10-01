Daimler's trucks, luxury cars to go their separate ways DAVID McHUGH, AP Business Writer Oct. 1, 2021 Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 10:53 a.m.
1 of3 Daimler AG's corporate headquarters reflected in a window in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, have an extraordinary online meeting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, on the spinoff of the company’s truck business. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) Marijan Murat/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo a Daimler logo is fixed at the front of a concept car on the occasion of the company's annual press conference in Stuttgart, Germany. Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, have an extraordinary online meeting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, on the spinoff of the company's truck business. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Trucks stand around of the Mercedes-Benz truck plant of Daimler AG in Worth, Germany, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, have an extraordinary online meeting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, on the spinoff of the company’s truck business. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP) Uli Deck/AP Show More Show Less
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, on Friday approved the spinoff of the truck division as a separate company.
The move is intended to give the division, including U.S.-based Freightliner, the freedom to react quickly to changing markets and focus on the new technologies that are transforming the automotive industry.