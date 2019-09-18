DC agency: Gambling contract is fine despite legal concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia's attorney general is looking into the legality of a $215 million sports gambling contract that was awarded without competitive bidding and approved by the city council.

A Washington Post investigation found that a subcontractor for the Greek company Intralot is really a subsidiary that was set up to look like an independent small business, apparently to comply with the letter if not the spirit of a district law meant to support local businesses.

Now the Post is reporting that the district's Small and Local Business Director, Kristi Whitfield, says the companies appear compliant based on their paperwork.

Councilmember Elissa Silverman, who wants a full investigation of Intralot and its subcontractor Veterans Services Corp., calls that "absurd."

The newspaper says Veterans Services doesn't have employees, yet is getting the largest payout from the contract. The Post says it lists fake executives online, and is led by Emmanuel Bailey, who works for an Intralot subsidiary.