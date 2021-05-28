DA won't seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson DON THOMPSON, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 10:55 p.m.
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris listens to judge Alfred A. Delucchi in a Redwood City, Calif., courtroom, Thursday, July 29, 2004.
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo, Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. A California district attorney won't seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci. In a filing Friday, May 28, 2021, the Stanislaus County district attorney's office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 17, 2005, file photo, The gravesite of Laci and Conner Peterson is adorned with flowers and stuffed animals at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California district attorney said in a court filing Friday that she won’t seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife.
The Stanislaus County district attorney’s office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court. The DA said the decision was made in consultation with Laci Peterson’s family.