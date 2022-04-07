DA confirms suspect fatally shot officer before being killed

A man who broke into his stepfather's house opened fire on responding police officers, killing a lieutenant one month away from retirement and wounding two other officers, a prosecutor said Thursday, releasing details of last week's gunfight that also killed the suspect.
Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo and three other uniformed officers were met with immediate gunfire when they entered the home on Forest Street, where the suspect had smashed a window to gain entry, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a news conference.