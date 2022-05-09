Cyprus pitches regional firefighting hub to Israel, Greece

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ foreign minister pitched to his Greek and Israeli counterparts on Monday the creation of an east Mediterranean firefighting hub aimed at quickly addressing huge summer wildfires that could overwhelm any single country.
Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides made the proposal during a virtual meeting of the three countries’ top diplomats as well as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aimed at closer cooperation on energy, the economy, climate action, emergency preparedness and counterterrorism.