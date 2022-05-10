Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 -- most hotel workers

HAVANA (AP) — The elegant Hotel Saratoga was supposed to reopen in Havana Tuesday after a two-year pandemic break. Instead, it was a day of mourning for the 42 people known to have died in an explosion that ripped apart the building and of continued searching for yet more victims.

Emergency workers continued to hunt through the ruins missing as experts began to consider the fate of 19th century building, a former warehouse that had been converted into hotel early in the last century.