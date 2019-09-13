Cub Scout Pack 167 recruitment event

Find out about Cub Scout Pack 167 at Nichols United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 35 Shelton Road, Trumbull on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.

There will be activities throughout the year to include: Pinewood Derby, Cub-o-ree, Fright Night at Deer Lake, Scout Day at Lime Rock, camping, field trips, hiking, educational opportunities, community service, and more.

For boys K-5. This is a drop in format with activities for the kids while the parents meet with the volunteers. Ask questions, meet the volunteers, begin your adventure.

Scout groups meet with their age group twice a month (den meeting) and all together (pack meeting) once a month. No scouting experience necessary. Join at any age.

Email pack167membership@gmail.com for more information. Visit their Facebook page @pack167trumbull.