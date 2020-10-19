Cub Scout Pack 167 held its Bike Safety Rodeo on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Indian Ledge Park. The Trumbull Bicycle Police spoke with the scouts about the rules of the road, hand signals, proper helmet fit and demonstrated their bikes. There were obstacle courses set up practicing important bicycle skills like Stopping on a Dime, the Turtle Race and Slalom/Zigzag. Tony’s Bike & Sports, located in Milford, came out and held a safety check station, inspecting each scout’s bicycle for things like fit, tire pressure, chains and brakes. The scouts then enjoyed a complimentary free ride at the Trumbull BMX track. The pack is are now accepting K-5 boys and girls living in Trumbull and surrounding areas. For more information, contact Margaret Luebbert at pack167membership.com.